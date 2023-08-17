SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,582 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 1.63% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $28,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SLY traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

