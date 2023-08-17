Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SRC

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SRC stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6,354.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,998,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,617,000 after buying an additional 1,967,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,606,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,698,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,311,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,295,000 after purchasing an additional 825,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.