Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 50.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,063. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.10. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $35.76.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.81.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,639 shares of company stock worth $564,309. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

