Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $227.45. 1,706,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750,334. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.55 and a 200-day moving average of $211.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

