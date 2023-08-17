Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $948.65. 87,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,112. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $939.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $894.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

