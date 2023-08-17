Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,896,000,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 499,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

