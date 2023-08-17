Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DKS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.22. 324,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,953. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average is $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

