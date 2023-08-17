Sprott Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Sprott Stock Performance

Sprott stock opened at C$45.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$41.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

