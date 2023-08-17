S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. 42,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 232,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Articles

