Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $313,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 26,531 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,652,000 after buying an additional 67,262 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000.

DFAT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.59. 17,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,330. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

