Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.86. 404,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.52. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

