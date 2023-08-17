Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Invests $251,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.72. 1,512,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,724,861. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,689 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.