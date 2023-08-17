Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 81,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.14. 263,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,377. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.