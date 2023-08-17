Stephens Initiates Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Tenable stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $301,187.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $168,213.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $301,187.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,225 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

