Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.60.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 194,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,271. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

