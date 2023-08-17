Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target to C$3.50

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

MDP stock traded down C$0.40 on Monday, hitting C$7.75. 40,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,619. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$2.80 and a 12-month high of C$9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.