Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target to C$3.50

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %
MDP stock traded down C$0.40 on Monday, hitting C$7.75. 40,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,619. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$2.80 and a 12-month high of C$9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
