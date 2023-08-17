Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Price Target to C$10.75

Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDWRF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Get Our Latest Report on TDWRF
Tidewater Renewables Price Performance
About Tidewater Renewables
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
