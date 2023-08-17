Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Bilibili Put Options (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 37,108 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 14,281 put options.

Bilibili Stock Performance

BILI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 7,788,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BILI. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bilibili by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

