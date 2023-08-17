Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.27 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

