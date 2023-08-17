StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,382. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $17.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

