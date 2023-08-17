StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $172.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.73. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $154.24 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $506.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

