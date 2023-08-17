StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.77. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,133,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $3,334,092. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.