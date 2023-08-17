StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FMBH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $581.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

