StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Hawaiian stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $480.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.00.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $706.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 199.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 556.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

