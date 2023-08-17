StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $21,783,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 732,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 346,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,270,000 after purchasing an additional 324,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 292,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

