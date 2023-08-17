StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.70.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MMP

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

MMP traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 283,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,049,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $439,325,000 after buying an additional 845,173 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after buying an additional 189,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 208.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,706,000 after buying an additional 3,400,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.