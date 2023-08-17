StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NATI opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Instruments has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,885,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,225,000 after buying an additional 216,568 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in National Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,331,000 after acquiring an additional 156,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

