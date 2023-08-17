StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $113.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

