StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

QUAD has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.41.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $703.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.10 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 58,456 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,550 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

