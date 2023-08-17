StockNews.com Downgrades MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) to Hold

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MV Oil Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

MVO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. 12,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $143.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 500.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.