StockNews.com Downgrades Textron (NYSE:TXT) to Buy

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXT. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Textron alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27. Textron has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Textron by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.