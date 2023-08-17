StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Conformis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Conformis

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of CFMS remained flat at $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.07. Conformis has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis

(Get Free Report)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.