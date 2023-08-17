StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

CSP Trading Up 5.7 %

CSPI stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. CSP has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,989.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 608,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,186.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,300 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,989.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 608,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,186.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 599,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,217.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,832 shares of company stock worth $154,276 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP in the first quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSP by 77.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

