StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.12.

Shares of EXPE opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.08. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

