StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

First Bancshares stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $910.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,633,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,705,000 after purchasing an additional 428,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 186,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 50.7% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 842,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 283,354 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

