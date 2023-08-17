StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FSI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,387. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flexible Solutions International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $46,764.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,394,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,133 shares of company stock worth $111,888. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.