StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the coupon company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 45.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,673,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
