StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $74.82 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $376,978.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.