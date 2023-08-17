StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTSI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $77.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $971,000. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,883,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

