StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

