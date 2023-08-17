StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.73. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.