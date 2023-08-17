StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 6,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,809. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WidePoint will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
