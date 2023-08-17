StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 6,519 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,809. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WidePoint will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. 10.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

