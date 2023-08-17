StockNews.com Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.07.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 906,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,707. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,891.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

