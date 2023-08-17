StockNews.com Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Hold

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,701. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

