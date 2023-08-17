StockNews.com Lowers Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Kelly Services has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $643.66 million, a P/E ratio of 447.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $76,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

