StockNews.com Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Hold

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,840. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after buying an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after buying an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,512,000 after buying an additional 183,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

