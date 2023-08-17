StockNews.com Lowers RB Global (NYSE:RBA) to Sell

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

RB Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at RB Global

Shares of RB Global stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. 544,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,307. RB Global has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,444 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in RB Global by 203.8% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,968,000 after buying an additional 9,962,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after buying an additional 4,804,923 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter worth $197,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RB Global by 241.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,932,000 after buying an additional 2,109,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in RB Global in the second quarter worth $124,851,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

