StockNews.com Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to Hold

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.44.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,920. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.27. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $170.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,960,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,971,000 after buying an additional 53,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.