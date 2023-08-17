StockNews.com Upgrades Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Buy

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 189,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.50. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.47 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 617,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 501,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 210,435 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

