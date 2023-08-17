StockNews.com Upgrades Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Sell

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Shares of CENX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 979,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.69. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after buying an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 14,866.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.